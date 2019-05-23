Brothers found dead at bottom of North Lauderdale swimming pool

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Two brothers drowned Thursday morning after they jumped a fence surrounding a North Lauderdale swimming pool, their mother told Local 10 News.

The boys, ages 5 and 6, were found at the bottom of the pool early Thursday at an apartment complex on Southwest 50th Avenue. Their mother said they didn't know how to swim.

A neighbor told Local 10 News she wasn't there when the incident happened, but she said there are lots of children who live in the apartment complex. She said the pool is a popular spot for them.

"More kids than adults," she said.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies took down the yellow tape surrounding the pool about 5 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.