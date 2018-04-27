Technical glitch affecting Broward County 911 system resolved

Broward County is reporting issues with 911 calls getting to its call centers.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward County has resolved a technical glitch that had prevented 911 calls from getting to its call centers Friday.

County spokeswoman Margaret Stapleton said the Broward Sheriff's Office notified the Office of Regional Communications shortly after noon that 911 calls were not being delivered.

The Office of Regional Communications contacted its vendor and was "working alongside them to repair the issue."

Stapleton said the calls were "going to an abandoned queue." She said operators had been going into the queue to contact the callers.

Service was fully restored about an hour later. Officials said the radio system and computer-aided dispatch system were not affected by the glitch at any time.

