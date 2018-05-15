Broward County elections supervisor illegally destroyed ballots, judge rules

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A judge has ruled that Broward County Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes violated state and federal laws by destroying ballots from a 2016 congressional race while they were the subject of a lawsuit against her office.

The SunSentinel reported that Florida's Department of State said it will send election experts to the Broward County elections office in upcoming elections to "ensure that all laws are followed."

Judge's ruling in Tim Canova vs. Brenda Snipes

The decision involved Tim Canova's bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., in the 2016 Democratic primary. Canova lost, 57 percent to 43 percent.

Canova wanted to look for voting irregularities and sought to see the ballots in 2017. He sued Snipes when the ballots weren't produced. However, Snipes had approved destruction of the ballots.

Snipes' attorney says they'll appeal the decision.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.