Broward County Judge Claudia Robinson resigns

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward County Judge Claudia Robinson resigned Thursday.

Robinson is under investigation by the Judicial Qualifications Commission, after a Local 10 News investigation showed she had showered Michael Ahearn, her former 2014 campaign manager, with lucrative appointments from the bench.

Robinson conceded the charges in November and she agreed to her suspension in December. Broward Chief Administrative Judge Jack Tuter announced Robinson’s Feb. 12 resignation date.

