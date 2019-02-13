Broward County laundromat vandalized during burglary, owner says

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A laundromat owner in Broward County arrived at her business Wednesday morning to find that the power was out and the back door had been kicked in.

"They kicked through this bathroom and pulled off the sink," Angel DeBlasio said.

DeBlasio is the owner of Angel’s Coin Laundry at 3680 SW 64th Ave.

She said her 24-hour laundromat was open Tuesday night, but vandals still chose to break in through the back door, causing damage.

"They kicked through the whole wall area here," she said.

DeBlasio said some of her washing machines were also vandalized and several were left unusable.

"There was water everywhere," she said.

DeBlasio said there were syringes on the floor before she had the water drained out Wednesday morning.

She said it looks like the vandals tried to break into the change machines but were unsuccessful.

According to DeBlasio, the surveillance system was ripped out from above a ceiling tile but her security company may still be able to recover video of the crime to help Broward Sheriff's Office deputies find whoever did this.

Anyone with further information about the burglary is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.





