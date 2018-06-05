Broward County seeks to increase sales tax to pay for transportation improvements

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Sick of the gridlock in Broward County? A proposal to raise the county's sales tax to raise billions of dollars for transportation improvements will go to the voters this fall.

Broward County Commissioners voted 6-1 Tuesday to approve a referendum that would increase the county sales tax from 6 to 7 percent. This is often referred to as a penny increase.

The county's sales tax would raise $16 billion over the next 30 years.

It's part of an effort to help with local transportation projects, such as adding new buses and bus routes, providing better traffic signals, improving intersections and adding bike lanes and sidewalks, to name a few.

The referendum will be placed on the Nov. 6 ballot.

If voters approve the measure, commissioners will create a separate board to decide how the county will spend the tax dollars on the transportation projects.

