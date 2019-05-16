Broward County sheriff chases down shoplifting suspect

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said he chased down a shoplifting suspect Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

"I'm probably the first sheriff to be involved in a foot pursuit in probably decades," Tony said Thursday during an interview with Local 10 News.

Tony operates a large agency with more than 5,000 employees and a budget approaching $1 billion, but he began his law enforcement career as a street cop, and he acted like one Monday afternoon.

"Fortunately, I train hard every day," Tony said. "I still maintain conditioning and I was able to track the young man down and take him into custody."

The sheriff said he was driving by a 7-Eleven on Broward Boulevard on his way to a meeting when he saw a teenager, holding a bag, run out of the convenience store with a clerk in pursuit. That's when Tony said his instinct and training took over.

Mohammed Siddiquee, manager of the 7-Eleven, said "it was the coolest thing" to have the sheriff intervene.

"I wear the public safety aspect and I also wear the elected official hat, but the priority's always going to end up being law enforcement," Tony said.

The sheriff said he had a good conversation with the teen after taking him into custody.

