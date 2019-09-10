Meet Broward County's new undersheriff

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward County has its first black female undersheriff.

Sheriff Gregory Tony introduced Col. Nichole Anderson as his undersheriff Tuesday morning.

She replaces Col. Sean Zukowsky, who resigned to spend more time with his family.

Anderson has spent 23 years with the Broward Sheriff's Office, rising through the ranks from deputy to major to, most recently, colonel.

"This is a great day for Broward County," Tony said. "This is a great day to be the sheriff of this agency."

Anderson became the first black female promoted to the rank of major in the agency's history. She was also the first female to become a colonel after her promotion in January.

"I am a proud member of the Broward Sheriff's Office and a lifelong resident of Broward County," Anderson said. "Service to this agency and the community is not a just a mantra to be recited. It's what I've based my law enforcement career on, and that will not change. There's a change in roles and responsibility, but the mission is still clear."

