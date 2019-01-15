Broward deputies hunt for serial burglar who's hit dozens of businesses

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a serial burglar who has hit more than 30 businesses since early last month in cities across Broward County.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office released a video Tuesday of the burglar inside Sal's Restaurant & Pizzeria in Deerfield Beach, in the hope that someone can identify him.

In the video, the hooded burglar can be seen rifling around the kitchen area using a flashlight.

"He kind of pulled out some filing cabinets and trashed some stuff, saw there was no money, and I guess left,” said William Stoehs, the pizzeria's manager. "He got nothing."

Deputies said he has broken into business in Dania Beach, Deerfield Beach, Oakland Park, Parkland and Pompano Beach -- usually through a glass door under the cover of darkness.

The burglar has used a Chevy Colorado and a Nissan Altima during the spree, deputies said.

"Unbelievable, unbelievable how he got through this many businesses without being caught. It's just crazy. I’m shocked," Stoehs said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Felipe Santamaria at 954-480-4285 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

