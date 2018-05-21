Broward deputy shoplifted while in uniform, authorities say

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A Broward County Sheriff's deputy was arrested Monday after authorities said he repeatedly shoplifted from a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart while he was uniform.

Henry Guzman, 44, faces multiple theft charges.

According to the arrest report, deputies were tipped off that Guzman had been shoplifting from several retail stores. On May 2, deputies observed Guzman shopping at the Walmart after he finished a shift as a security guard for Florida Medical Center.

Deputies observed Guzman putting two DVDs and a Marvel superhero action figure inside his vest as he shopped, the report said. Guzman left the store without paying for the items, the report said.

On May 9 and May 17, deputies said Guzman returned to the Walmart store and stole Star Wars toys and more DVDs. Deputies said Guzman stole about $200 worth of items in the three incidents.

Guzman, a 13-year veteran of the force, has been suspended without pay, the Sheriff's Office said.

Guzman had previously been reprimanded for sleeping on duty, being involved in a preventable car crash and other offenses, according to sheriff's office records.

“Absolutely no one is above the law. His actions are disgraceful and in no way are a reflection of the good, hardworking men and women of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. I commend the work of the Public Corruption Unit for its commitment to hold deputies accountable for any criminal activity,” Sheriff Scott Israel said.

