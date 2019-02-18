Broward residents can win up to $5,000 playing 'Conservation Pays'

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Broward County residents can win up to $5,000 by playing a new online game created by the Broward Water Partnership called "Conservation Pays."

Players will test their knowledge of conservation, climate change and sustainability.

The first prize winner will receive $5,000 in cash; two second place winners will receive $1,000; and three, third place winners will each receive $500.

"For the past seven years, the Broward Water Partnership has been developing unique and fun ways to promote conservation and engage residents," said Jennifer Jurado, Director and Chief Resiliency Officer of the Broward County Environmental Planning and Community Resilience Division. "This online game is a unique way to demonstrate that while these issues are serious, there are things each us can do for ourselves, for our community and for the planet. By playing 'Conservation Pays' they can win cash and prizes in the process."

In the online game, players answer questions and complete quests to move through various levels to earn coins. The coins can then be used to unlock content and earn points. Each point is an entry to win one of the top prizes.

Other prizes, including gift certificates to local restaurants, tickets to Broward attractions and various electronics, will be awarded randomly throughout the game.

The game concludes on April 30.

Click here to play "Conservation Pays." Anyone can play the game, but only Broward County residents can win prizes.



