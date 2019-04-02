Broward School Board decides against mid-term evaluation for superintendent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Broward County School Board discussed a possible new review policy for Superintendent Robert Runcie during a meeting Tuesday.

The meeting comes nearly a month after Runcie escaped an attempt to unseat him from his post with the board ultimately voting for him to keep his job.

The School Board doesn’t take votes during workshops to officially change things, but there was plenty of discussion about why there should or shouldn't be mid-year evaluations of the superintendent's performance.

Things got pretty heated at several points with members of the board raising their voices and even calling each other out by name more than once.

The discussion was basically about who would want to do interim -- or mid-year -- evaluations in addition to the annual ones Runcie already gets.

The board members used to do the mid-year evaluations as recently as 2017, but stopped later that year.

Several board members, like Lori Alhadeff and Nora Rupert, did want to see the interim evaluations put back in place. But others, like Dr. Rosalind Osgood and Laurie Rich Levinson, thought this was just an attempt to re-hash the March vote on whether Runcie should be able to keep his job.

"When we make a decision and we don't win the vote and we keep trying to push our way, at some point we have to work within the framework of the structure that we have and see how we can improve it," Osgood said.

"I think it's important for us to give that feedback and I think it's important for us as colleagues to be able to hear what those one-on-one conversations might be including, and I think waiting for a year to have that conversation as a board makes it difficult for us as leaders," Heather Brinkworth said.

There was even the accusation thrown out Tuesday that this was just an attempt by board members who voted for Runcie to be fired in March to get more dirt on him.

But it was actually Brinkworth, who is the board’s chair, who proposed bringing in interim evaluations and she voted for Runcie to keep his job.

In the end, the consensus was that there would not be an interim evaluation this school year and they would reassess again once their new strategic plan is finished.

