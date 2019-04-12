Broward Sheriff's Office deputies search for missing man with dementia

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man from Pembroke Park who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

According to deputies, Jean Greaux, 69, has dementia and was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday near 5100 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, a khaki jacket and white sneakers.

Deputies said Greaux has a medium build, is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Greaux may be disoriented.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Chris Blankenship, of the BSO Missing Persons Unit, at 954-321-4268, or via Broward County Regional Communications Dispatch at 954-764-4357.



