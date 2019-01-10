Broward sheriff takes to social media to let people know he's still on the job

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel took to social media Thursday to let people know he's still doing the job Broward voters elected him to do, even as controversy continues to swirl around his leadership because of fallout over how his department responded to the Parkland school massacre.

Multiple sources told Local 10 News that at least two names are on the shortlist for possible replacements if Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends Broward's top cop.

Former Sheriff Al Lamberti, who was defeated by Israel in 2012, is one choice, as well as Broward County Judge John Fry, who is a former police officer.

But any change with the embattled sheriff is a bit more complex because of a ruling issued Wednesday night by a U.S. district court judge.

It involves another embattled leader, former Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes.

"You cannot terminate people without process if they're constitutionally elected officers," Nova Southeastern University law professor Mark Dobson said.

Dobson said by law, elected leaders facing suspension in Florida must be given specific reasons and a proper chance to be heard on the accusations.

The rulings said Snipes was deprived of that opportunity and then-Gov. Rick Scott’s claims of "misfeasance, incompetence and neglect of duty" were just catch-all terms so broad and vague they were essentially meaningless.

Dobson believes the outcome will slow any knee-jerk reaction from the new governor when it comes to deciding Israel's fate.

"If anything, I think it would make now-Gov. DeSantis more careful in following the proper procedure," Dobson said. "But if the governor follows the proper procedure and the proper findings are made, then Sheriff Israel can be removed. It is within the governor’s power. The governor has to go about it the right way."



