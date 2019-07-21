Broward Sheriff's Office salutes deputy killed in crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office is in mourning Sunday morning.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating the death of one of their own in Deerfield Beach, after a deputy died while responding to a domestic violence report.

"This morning our hearts are heavy," a department spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

The driver of a gray Toyota Tundra pickup truck collided with the deputy's patrol car about 3 a.m. at Southwest 10th Street and Military Trail. Veda Coleman-Wright, a spokeswoman for the department, asked drivers to avoid the area "for the next several hours."

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel took the driver of the pickup truck and the deputy to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach. Coleman-Wright said doctors pronounced the deputy dead. The driver of the pickup is in stable condition and doctors expect him to survive.

About 10:30 a.m., dozens of deputies and Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue personnel lined up to escort the body of the deputy from the hospital in Deerfield Beach to the Broward Medical Examiner's Office in Fort Lauderdale.

This morning our hearts are heavy. The Broward Sheriff’s Office family is grieving the loss of a #BSO deputy who died after being involved in an on-duty crash early Sunday morning. We ask for thoughts and prayers. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) July 21, 2019

