Broward to start spraying for mosquitoes after recent rains

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - After the heavy downpours throughout South Florida over the last two weeks, help is on the way to keep those pesky mosquitoes away.

Broward County announced it will begin spraying for mosquitoes in four cities beginning Friday through June 28.

The truck spraying will be targeted in Pembroke Pines, Dania Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The county asks residents and business owners to survey their own properties and remove any standing water which fosters mosquito breeding.

