Brush fire burns several acres near Alligator Alley

Drivers on Interstate 75 were able to see the wild fire off Alligator Alley on Friday night. Courtesy of Sean Toomer

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Lightning from a Friday afternoon storm caused a brush fire in the Everglades, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Department of Fire Rescue.

Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a spokesman for the department, said the several acres in the Everglades and Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area were burned.

Kane said firefighters from Broward County Fire Rescue Station 106 on Alligator Alley, or Interstate 75, were monitoring the flames.

Firefighters said the flames appeared to be moving away from the roadway and were not a threat to populated areas.

