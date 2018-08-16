BSO deputy, 1 other injured in Cooper City car crash

COOPER CITY, Fla. - A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy and another driver were injured Thursday afternoon in a car crash in Cooper City, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the area of Southwest 52nd Street and 100th Avenue.

BSO officials said the deputy and the other driver were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.

The deputy did not suffer serious injuries, authorities said. The other driver was taken to the hospital as a level 2 trauma alert.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Northbound lanes of Palm Avenue are currently closed in the area, as well as westbound lanes on 52nd Street at 101st Avenue.

