BSO deputy attacked by man in Lauderdale Lakes domestic incident

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy arrives at Broward Health Medical Center after a domestic incident in Lauderdale Lakes.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was attacked by another man early Monday during a domestic incident in Lauderdale Lakes.

BSO spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said the incident occurred about 3:30 a.m. at a home on Sommerset Drive.

Concepcion said the resident's ex-boyfriend attacked the off-duty BSO deputy.

The deputy was taken by ambulance to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with an apparent head injury.

Concepcion said the deputy was seriously injured but is stable.

Deputies are investigating the incident.

