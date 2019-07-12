BSO deputy fired after punching inmate

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy has been fired after punching an inmate.

Sheriff Gregory Tony said Friday that Deputy Kevin Fanti has been fired after the June 25 incident at the main Broward County jail.

Surveillance video of the incident shows a handcuffed inmate appear to kick something on the ground at the deputy.

Fanti then appears to approach the inmate and punch him several times, causing him to collapse to the ground, the video shows.

The inmate eventually gets up, and they appear to exchange words.

"There isn't a policy that I need to see to tell me that that's wrong," Tony said. "You don't strike individuals in handcuffs, and you have to have a better temperament."

