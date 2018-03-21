BSO deputy involved in crash with carjacking vehicle in Davie, authorities say

DAVIE, Fla. - A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was following a vehicle involved in a carjacking Wednesday morning when the deputy and the suspects were involved in a crash.

According to BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby, the crash happened at Davie Road and Stirling Road.

She said the suspects got out of the car and fled the crash scene, but were arrested a short time later.

The deputy suffered minor abrasions, but was OK and was not taken to a hospital, Oglesby said.

No other details were immediately released.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.