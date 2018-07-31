BSO deputy struck by car while responding to domestic altercation, authorities say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was struck by a car Tuesday while responding to a domestic altercation in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

According to BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby, a domestic fight was reported at the Pompano Community Park off Northeast 10th Street and North Federal Highway.

Oglesby said a man inside a car at the park refused to get out and struck the deputy as he drove away.

The deputy was taken to Broward Health Imperial Point with minor injuries.

Oglesby said the suspect was arrested a short time later in the 500 block of East Sample Road.

It's unclear what led to the initial fight at the park.



