BSO detectives seek murder suspect believed to be in Georgia

WEST PARK, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a murder suspect who they believe might have fled to Albany, Georgia, authorities announced Wednesday.

Terrance Bernard Warner Jr., 28, is wanted in connection with the Dec. 8 shooting of Clifton Afflick-Laidley in West Park.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the area of 5018 Pembroke Road just after 4:15 a.m. Dec. 8 and found Afflick-Laidley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel transported the victim to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he died.

Detectives later determined that the shooting resulted from an argument between the victim and Jimard Fox.

Fox, 27, was arrested Dec. 10 on an accessory to murder charge, authorities said.

Deputies said Warner remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call BSO Detective Zack Scott at 954-321-4162. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.