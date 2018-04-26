BSO identifies man believed to have burglarized Cooper City home

COOPER CITY, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office identified a man who is believed to have broken into a home Monday morning in Cooper City as Ryan Ouimet.

BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said in an email Thursday that Ouimet's last known address was in Davie and he may be headed to Georgia.

According to Oglesby, Ouimet has pawned a number of items in recent weeks.

Michelle Miller-Hayle told Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol that her home was burglarized Monday morning while she, her husband and their two children were away from their house.

Miller-Hayle said she was at work when she got a call from her security company that her alarm was going off. She quickly accessed the live feed from a surveillance camera inside her home and saw a man running from her bedroom, trying to get out of the house.

Deputies said the thief was holding jewelry, but Miller-Hayle said he could have taken other items, too. She just hasn't been able to bring herself to check.

"We know he had stuff in his hand, but when I go in there, I just turn away, because I just can’t deal with it," Miller-Hayle said.

Miller-Hayle said the crook squeezed through a small window in her 7-year-old daughter's room to get into the home.

Just minutes later, he escaped out a side door. Deputies arrived soon after the break-in, but the man was long gone.

Anyone with information about the burglar's identity is asked to call Detective Christopher Neves at 954-435-2200 ext. 275, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

