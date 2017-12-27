BSO motorcycle deputy injured in Tamarac crash

TAMARAC, Fla. - A Broward County motorcycle deputy was injured in a crash Wednesday morning in Tamarac.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said the deputy was stopped at a red light at Pine Island Road and McNab Road when the driver of a Prius rear-ended him.

Oglesby said the deputy was taken to Broward Health North with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the crash and if distracted driving played a factor.

