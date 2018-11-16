BSO releases sketch of man who ripped gold chain from woman's neck

TAMARAC, Fla. - The Broward Sherriff's Office released a sketch Friday of a man who ripped a gold necklace from the neck of a woman in Tamarac.

The incident occurred Sept. 4 outside Milano's Restaurant at 8767 NW 57th St.

Deputies said Sandra "Sandy" Strivelli, 69, was sitting in the passenger seat of her boyfriend's car around 6 p.m. while he was picking up some pizza from the restaurant.

Authorities said a man approached the victim and said, "Excuse me," so she rolled down the window.

"The man came from the right hand side, through the window, grabbed Sandy by her neck, trying to grab chains from her neck," Strivelli's boyfriend, Ronald Wasserman, 67, said. "This woman put up the strongest fight you can possibly imagine."

According to deputies, the man ran north on Pine Island Road after grabbing the necklace.

Strivelli told Local 10 News that the chain had an 18-karat gold pendant on it from Italy. She said it was a gift from her late ex-boyfriend.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

