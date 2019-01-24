BSO releases sketch of man who tried to carjack victim in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office released a sketch Thursday of a man who tried to carjack a victim in Deerfield Beach.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. Friday near 1200 S. Federal Highway.

According to deputies, the victim, Heather Valdez, was holding a knife in her bloody hand when they arrived.

Deputies said Valdez was leaving the Target parking lot when she remembered she wanted to grab something out of her trunk.

"She quickly ran to her trunk, grabbed the item and went back to the driver's seat," a BSO news release stated. "When she tried to close the door, she felt resistance and realized a short, thin male with unkempt short hair was blocking the door. The man told her to get out of the car."

Deputies said Valdez screamed and kicked at the man before realizing that he was holding a large knife.

Authorities said the man dropped the knife during the struggle and fled the scene on a BMX-style bike.

Valdez was cut on her hand during the struggle and was treated at the scene by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the culprit's identity is asked to call Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.



