Broward prosecutors to investigate rough arrest by deputies

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Broward State Attorney's Office said Monday that prosecutors will investigate a black teenager's rough arrest last week by white deputies amid calls for the deputies to face criminal charges.

"This incident is under investigation by my office. Our prosecutors and investigators had already scheduled a meeting for Tuesday with the attorney for the 15-year-old student. The student's family has hired a new attorney and we are arranging a meeting with the new lawyer as soon they are available," said State Attorney Michael J. Satz.

On Thursday,15-year-old Delucca Rolle got into a struggle with Broward deputies outside a McDonald's in Tamarac. Bystanders recorded the incident with their mobile phones. The videos show Deputy Christopher Krickovich using pepper spray on Delucca and then later another deputy punching Delucca in the head several times and forcing his head into the pavement.

The incident has received national attention after celebrities, including basketball star LeBron James, have weighed in on social media, decrying the use force. On Tuesday, Delucca and his family will appear on "Good Morning America."

Protest was planned for Monday afternoon outside the Broward County Sheriff's Office headquarters in Fort Lauderdale. The organizers said the deputies involved should be fired and face criminal charges.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Krickovich has been assigned to administrative duties, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony has said he wants to wait until his office's investigation is complete before making any decisions.

"I'm not going to sit and try to brush anything under the table," Tony said on Saturday. "The facts are what they are. I just need them in a formal, written documentation that shows we have done our due diligence."

Krickovich said in the arrest report that he was surrounded by a large crowd of teenagers at the McDonald's.

"I had to act quickly, fearing I would get stuck or having a student potentially grab weapons off of my belt or vest," he wrote.

