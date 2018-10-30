BSO seeks driver of metallic beige Toyota Corolla in connection with hit-and-run crash

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office held a show and tell Tuesday in hopes of getting answers following a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred last month in Pompano Beach.

Detectives said Alvin Tubbs, 55, was riding his bicycle down North Dixie Highway Sept. 22 when he was struck by a car while crossing the street illegally.

The driver remained at the scene, but a second car -- now identified as a 2003 to 2008 metallic beige Toyota Corolla -- struck Tubbs again, dragging him for several feet.

The second driver fled the scene and Tubbs later died at a hospital.

"The driver of the second vehicle we are aware stopped, looked back. We believe he knew he hit something, or the individual knew they hit something, and then the individual left the scene," Detective Donnard Huneke said.

Detectives are hoping the new vehicle description and a $3,000 reward will help them find the driver who left Tubbs to die.

"We're looking for the public's help in locating any vehicles that fit this description that have been stored, hidden, tampered with or repaired," Huneke said.

Authorities are hoping to soon provide closure to a family still desperate for answers.

"He left behind a wife, children, a large family and some friends that are quite concerned," Huneke said. "They're obviously devastated and upset."

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.





