Woman shot while driving in Broward County, deputies say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A woman is in critical condition after she was shot early Friday morning while driving, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at 2:50 a.m. as the woman drove west on Broward Boulevard. Deputies said she then veered off the road, hitting a parked car in front of the Jade Flower Chinese Restaurant near Northwest 31st Avenue and Broward Boulevard.

Although authorities said the victim was shot while driving, no bullet holes could be seen in it as it was being towed away. What appeared to be blood, however, was spotted smeared across the hood of the vehicle.

"It was going very slow, so looks like the person was already shot at inside the car," Wheel Fix It owner Carlos Orbegozo said.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue paramedics transported the woman to Broward Health Medical Center.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation, but the shooting is not believed to be random.

Detectives blocked off the restaurant parking lot during the investigation, as well as the area outside the nightclub Club 54, which is adjacent to the parking lot where the woman crashed the SUV.

Authorities said the victim's boyfriend witnessed the shooting as he was sitting in the front passenger seat of the SUV.

Some people at the nightclub took cellphone video of the victim bleeding and unresponsive in the driver's seat.

Another video showed the woman lying on the ground next to her vehicle as first responders worked to revive her.

Deputies are still searching for the gunman.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

