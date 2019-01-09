Burglar steals TV, box of rolled coins from North Lauderdale home

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A burglar stole a TV and a box of rolled coins last month after breaking into a home in North Lauderdale, authorities said.

The burglary occurred just before 12:30 p.m. Dec. 31.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the man rang the doorbell three times over the course of two hours to check whether someone was home.

Deputies said he then broke into the homeowner's garage and stole the items.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call Detective Matthew Cowart at 954-722-5800 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

