Burglars smash way into 2 Sedano's stores in Broward County

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are searching for a group of thieves who smashed their way into a Sedano's supermarket overnight using sledgehammers.

Detectives are also trying to figure out if the same group was behind a second break-in at another Sedano's store.

Police said the burglaries occurred just a few hours apart.

The first burglary occurred at the Sedano's location on Pines Boulevard.

Police said a group of about five men -- some armed with sledgehammers -- smashed their way inside this supermarket around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Once inside, the group went after several cartons of cigarettes, as well as some scratch-off lotto tickets before taking off.

Just a few hours later, another burglary took place at the Sedano's off Southgate Boulevard in North Lauderdale.

Despite the damage to the business at that location, deputies said they're not sure if anything was stolen there.

While there are surveillance cameras at the store in Pembroke Pines, managers are not releasing it to the public at this time.

Anyone with information about either burglary is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department or the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.





