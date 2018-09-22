Bystanders stop man from fleeing after fatal crash in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - A bicyclist was killed and two people were seriously hurt Friday in a crash in Davie, authorities said.

Sgt. Mark Leone, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department, said a black Dodge struck the bicyclist just after 5:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Davie Road. The driver of the sedan continued moving and eventually slammed into the back of a pickup truck and flipped over, Leone said.

Witnesses on the scene said the driver of the sedan bailed out of his car and attempted to flee on foot, but a group of bystanders tackled the man to the ground and held him until authorities arrived.

Leone said speed and alcohol were likely factors in the crash.

"The cops questioned him, and he was like, 'I don't know what happened,'" Leone said. "You could smell the alcohol on him. You could smell the alcohol when he was talking."

Paramedics pronounced the bicyclist, who was not identified, dead at the scene. The drivers of the sedan and the pickup truck were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. Their conditions were not disclosed.

