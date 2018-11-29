SUV crashes into furniture store in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A woman suffered minor injuries Thursday when she crashed her Dodge SUV through the front entrance of a furniture store in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said.

The crash was reported just before noon at Zayna's Furniture at 3959 NW 19th St.

"I was down there and then coming that way and I heard, like, boom," store manager Anca Victor said.

Victor said she normally sits on that side of the building, but happened to be helping a customer about 15 feet away when the SUV came bursting inside.

Kavaughn Scott was in the passenger seat and said his mother was the person behind the wheel.

According to Scott, his mother hit the wrong pedal and then a bottle got lodged underneath the break.

"She had to hit the emergency break, but by the time she did it, we were already in there, so I got out," he said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said the driver was taken to Florida Medical Center to be treated.

No other injuries were reported.

"Thank God everything is OK," Victor said. "Nobody's bleeding, just the building, and the furniture is messed up."

Inspectors came out to check the store and determined that it was safe to be in, except for the spot where the SUV crashed through.

Employees are now working to clean up the mess left behind.

