Driver of pickup truck flees scene after causing crash that sent car into Lauderhill house

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A car crashed into a Lauderhill house Friday morning.

Sky 10 flew over the house on Northwest 38th Avenue as the front of the car was sticking through a wall into a room of the home.

The car and portion of the house that was damaged was blocked off by yellow police tape.

According to Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago, a white pickup truck ran the stop sign at the intersection of Northwest 38th Avenue and Eighth Court.

The pickup truck crashed into a Toyota Camry, which caused the driver to crash into a Ford Taurus, which then crashed into the house, Santiago said.

Authorities said the Taurus smashed through a brick wall and sent debris flying all over the bedroom.

A woman who was inside the home at the time of the crash told Local 10 News she was lying in bed, about to go back to sleep, when the crash occurred.

"There was a loud, 'Scrrrr! Boom.' And I jumped out the bed like, 'Oh Lord, somebody's done had an accident outside,'" Ros Walker said.

Thankfully, there was no one in the bedroom where the crash happened. Walker said the bedroom is her nephew's, but he left early Friday to go to work.

The Taurus was totaled in the crash, but no one was injured.

"It was shocking. It was scary," the Taurus driver, who did not want to be named, said. "I know I was going into the house. It was just a blur, like it was nothing I could do about it. It was out of my control."

An orange sign on the house placed by a building official states that the bedroom is not safe for occupancy. The resident is grateful that at least the rest of the house is safe to stay in, so she will not be displaced.

In the meantime, crews will put up plywood until the damage to the house is repaired.

Police are continuing to search for the driver who caused the crash.

"(I'm) sad, hurt, disappointed, pissed, mad, because somebody could have been in there and it could have been a death," Walker said.

Residents in the area said they’ve complained to the city about the intersection and asked for a roundabout, but were told there isn’t enough space to put one.

"Everybody takes advantage of it and runs the stop sign. It has to stop. When is it going to stop?" Walker asked.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

