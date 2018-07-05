Car crashes into scooter, 2 other vehicles in Lauderhill, authorities say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A person riding a scooter was seriously injured Thursday when they were struck by a vehicle in Lauderhill, authorities said.

The crash was reported in front of a home at 1731 NW 34th Ave.

According to Lauderhill Fire Department officials, the vehicle struck the scooter and two other vehicles.

"Hit the light pole, hit the tree, hit the man on the scooter, hit the black car (and) pushed the black car into the burgundy truck," witness Norma Walker said. "I was just shocked."

Authorities said the person riding the scooter was thrown from it and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

No other details were immediately released.





