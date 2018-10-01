Car narrowly misses home in multiple-vehicle crash in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A car narrowly missed slamming into a home Monday afternoon in Lauderhill during a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported at 2341 NW 46th Ave.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Jeff Levy said one vehicle rolled over onto its hood during the collision.

According to police, two cars were driving down Northwest 46th Avenue when one driver claimed another car cut him off.

The driver told police he decided to follow the other vehicle to get the license plate number, but he accidentally nicked the car, causing the chain-reaction crash that ended up damaging two other parked vehicles in front of the home.

A man who lives at the home told Local 10 News reporter Janine Stanwood that he was in his bedroom when he heard the collision.

"I was in my room and I just heard a loud thud," he said. "The whole house -- it was shaking. And something fell off in my parent's bedroom. It was an image of some sort and glass shattered everywhere."

The man said his father ran outside and saw the van was on fire.

He said his father went back inside to get their fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

Two people suffered minor injuries, Levy said.

Authorities said the two drivers involved in the incident were cited.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.