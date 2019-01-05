Cat dies during mobile home fire in Dania Beach, firefighters say

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A mobile home fire Friday in Dania Beach left a family homeless and mourning one of their four cats.

Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue firefighters rescued the other three cats, as the flames destroyed the family's property at the Ramgoh Mobile Home Park at 4668 SW 45 Ave.

According to Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a woman told firefighters she heard a "popping sound" just before the smoke began to fill the home and forcing the family to flee.

Broward firefighters rescued three out of a family's four cats during a mobile home fire Friday in Dania Beach.

Kane said it took firefighters about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire. The firefighters also treated the three surviving cats for smoke inhalation. Investigators had yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.