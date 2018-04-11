Caught pushing teacher, handcuffed student briefly escapes officer, police say

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - An 18-year-old student at Hallandale High School was arrested Wednesday after she was accused of assaulting a teacher and then escaping from the school's security office by slipping out of a pair of handcuffs.

Natalya Dupree-Robinson faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery on a school employee and resisting arrest.

According to the arrest report, a school resource officer witnessed Dupree-Robinson pushing a teacher against the wall. The officer intervened, forcing Dupree-Robinson to let go of the teacher, the report said. The officer then restrained Dupree-Robinson, placed her in handcuffs and escorted to the school's security office, according to the report.

While in the security office, Dupree-Robinson managed to slip free from her handcuffs and fled the school, the report said. She was eventually apprehended again about a block away from the school in the 1000 block of Northwest Eighth Street, the report said.

After her escape, Dupree-Robinson was taken to a more secure location -- the Hallandale Beach Police Headquarters.

