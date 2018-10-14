Century Village residents frustrated after days without elevator service

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A building in the Century Village retirement community in Pembroke Pines has been without elevator service since Friday and many of its older and disabled residents are frustrated.

Beverly Mcclain, the building's manager, said the elevator has been out of service before but never for this long. She said the four-story building has about 100 residents, many of whom go grocery shopping on weekends.

"People are trapped in their homes," Mcclain said. "Many of our residents use wheelchairs."

McClain said the elevator broke down on Thursday and was repaired on Friday, but an hour after the elevator was fixed, it stopped working again.

McClain said she has had no response to her service calls since Friday. She said she hopes she gets a response soon because the building's stairwells aren't an option for many residents.

