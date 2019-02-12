Challenger Elementary School evacuated due to smell of gas

TAMARAC, Fla. - Challenger Elementary School in Tamarac was evacuated Tuesday morning due to the smell of gas coming from the south side of the building, authorities confirmed.

According to Tamarac Fire Rescue officials, streets around the school at 5703 NW 94th Ave. were shut down as crews worked to identify the source of the odor.

Authorities said nothing suspicious was found and students were allowed to return to class shortly before noon.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.