Charge dropped against Broward County school security guard who had gun in car

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - Broward County school security guard Nathaniel Strowbridge is no longer facing criminal charges after he was found to have a gun stowed in his car that was parked at the school.

Strowbridge was arrested on the first day of school, Aug. 15, on a charge of having a firearm on school property.

Strowbridge, 57, worked at Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach for most of his 25-year career until deputies arrested him two weeks ago after an anonymous caller told Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies he had a gun in his car.

After a search, investigators say they found a 45-caliber handgun on the floorboard of the car, which was parked in the school lot. The tipster also claimed Strowbridge was mentally unstable.

"It's not in his nature at all … He has one of the soundest minds at that school and I can tell you that 100 percent," former Olsen Middle teacher Terry Lopez Preuss previously told Local 10 News.

Some believe Strowbridge was set up and coworkers said he really needs his job since he takes care of his disabled wife and three grandchildren.

Support quickly grew online as well for Strowbridge. There was a petition with some 900 signatures just two weeks after the incident, requesting that administrators help him get his job reinstated or to guarantee his pension.

"There's gotta be more to this," Lopez Preuss said. "I feel there was a targeting and he's the wrong one to target. He is an excellent man."

Strowbridge now intends to file a lawsuit against the school district.

