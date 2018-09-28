Chevy Tahoe pulled from canal in Margate

MARGATE, Fla. - A Chevrolet Tahoe was pulled from a canal Friday morning in Margate, authorities said.

Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department officials said crews were called to the canal around 8 a.m. after the SUV was found in the water at 1615 Banks Road by a local business owner.

Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department

Divers went into the water to search for any possible victims, but no one was found.

It's unclear for how long the vehicle was in the water.

The incident remains under investigation.

