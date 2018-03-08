Child rescued after getting stuck on swings in Margate playground

MARGATE, Fla. - Hey, it's a jungle (gym) out there.

Rescue crews were called out around 4:30 p.m. to a Margate park after a 3-year-old girl got stuck in the swings.

The crew from Quint 98 arrived at Winfield Park and found the girl's legs were stuck in a swing seat.

From the pictures sent by the department, it appears bolt cutters were used to free the girl from the playground apparatus.

The unidentified girl suffered no injuries, although it's not known if she moved on to "safer" activities like the see-saw or monkey bars.

