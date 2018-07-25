Child reunited with parent after being abducted in Broward County, authorities say

WEST PARK, Fla. - A child has been reunited with their parent after being abducted in Broward County, authorities said.

The child was taken Wednesday morning and was found safe a short time later in the parking lot of a Home Depot along Pembroke Road and State Road 7, according to a Broward Sheriff's Office lieutenant.

Sky 10 was above the scene about 8:30 a.m. as a woman was in the back of a BSO patrol vehicle.

No other details were immediately released.

