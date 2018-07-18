Cirque Du Soleil on ice comes to South Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. - Cirque Du Soleil is introducing their first show on ice called "Crystal: A breakthrough ice experience."

"The best way to describe it is half 'Alice in Wonderland,' half 'Frozen,'" said Jack Atherton, a trapeze aerialist.

There is still the same high-flying, death-defying acts that Cirque is known for, but artistic director Fabrice Lemiere had to include a new surface into the act.

Aerialist Danica Gagnon-Plamondon had to learn to do all of her high-flying action on ice skates.

"At first I was questioning myself -- 'Was it even possible?' I had never seen that before, trapeze with skates," Gagnon-Plamondon said.

It may seem impossible to achieve but for Cirque Du Soleil, it is everyday life.

