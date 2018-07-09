Clerk slams armed robber's fingers in cash register till in Pompano Beach, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A quick-thinking clerk slammed an armed robber's fingers in a cash register till last month in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

The attempted robbery was reported the evening of June 15 at the BP gas station at 501 E. Atlantic Blvd.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office deputies, the robbery entered the convenience store just before 10 p.m. and pretended to buy an item from behind the counter.

When the cashier opened the register, the robber pulled out a black handgun and attempted to reach into the register, deputies said.

Authorities said the clerk quickly shut the drawer, slamming the armed robber's fingers in the till.

The robber then fled the store and got into the passenger side of dark gray Volkswagen Jetta with no tag, which had been waiting.

No money was taken, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call Detective Robert Sokol at 954-321-4547 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

