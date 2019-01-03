Cleveland Clinic worker struck and killed by car outside ER

WESTON, Fla. - A Cleveland Clinic Florida employee was struck and killed by a car Wednesday evening outside of the emergency room in Weston, authorities said.

Gina Carter, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Officer, said the victim was rushed inside the hospital in the 2900 block of Cleveland Clinic Boulevard, but the person died of their injuries. The driver of the car stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, Carter said.

The Cleveland Clinic Florida released a statement late Wednesday about the employee's death.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our Cleveland Clinic Florida employee who was struck by a car today on our campus," the statement read. "She was a dedicated caregiver, committed mother and friend to many. Our deepest sympathy is with her family, friends and close colleagues during this difficult time.”

