Coconut Creek Pediatric Associates evacuated after staff members suffer nausea, dizziness

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A Pediatric Associates office was evacuated Monday afternoon after an unknown odor caused a couple of staff members to suffer nausea and dizziness, authorities said.

Coconut Creek Fire Rescue officials said at least two staff members were experiencing symptoms, including vomiting.

A hazmat crew was at the doctor's office, at 4570 Lyons Road, to determine what was causing the odor.

"All tenants of Banyan Square Plaza, including Pediatric Associates Coconut Creek, were evacuated on Monday afternoon as a precaution following an external environmental issue while the plaza roof was being tarred. The evacuation was not isolated to Pediatric Associates," a Pediatric Associates spokeswoman said in an email to Local 10 News.

Authorities did not immediately say whether employees of other businesses in the shopping plaza were also experiencing symptoms.

