Commissioner Mark Bogen selected to serve as Broward mayor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Broward County Commission selected Commissioner Mark Bogen to serve as county mayor Tuesday while Commissioner Dale Holness will fill the role of vice mayor.

Bogen succeeds Commissioner Beam Furr in the largely ceremonial position. The mayor, who serves for one year, acts as the public face of the county and presides over the County Commission's public meetings.

"My theme this year is going to be 'Broward Getting Things Done,'" Bogen told local news radio station WLRN. "I'm going to add something to the agenda that's not been added before...I'll call it a status list or I'll call it a parking garage, where we can see from each meeting what's been asked to be done, and what's the status of it."

Bogen, who previously served as Broward County's vice mayor, was re-elected to a second term this year, representing District 2. An attorney who specializes in condo law, Bogen lives in Coral Springs.

